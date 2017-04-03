Spurs injury update on Kane, Winks, Wanyama and Rose ahead of Swansea game

Tottenham Hotspur have provided an injury update ahead of their Premier League trip to Swansea City on Wednesday evening.

Young midfielder Harry Winks, who was stretchered off with an ankle injury during last weekend’s win at Burnley, has been ruled out of the trip to the Liberty Stadium. Spurs confirmed they are awaiting the outcome of further tests before it they know for how long he will be sidelined.

Star striker Harry Kane (ankle) is training outdoors but is not yet ready to return to action. The same applies to left-back Danny Rose (knee).

Midfielder Victor Wanyama (back) will be assessed before Wednesday’s game and a decision taken on his availability at that stage.

Spurs also confirmed that winger Erik Lamela is recuperating in Barcelona after undergoing an operation on his hip last Saturday. He has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season.