Spurs make Alvaro Morata approach

Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs to have made an approach to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, according to Spanish newspaper AS .

Morata has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Zinedine Zidane’s side since returning to the Bernabeu from Juventus last summer, and is tipped to move on in the next transfer window.

Spurs have lodged an enquiry with a view to signing him this summer, the report claims. But they are far from the only team to do so.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Morata’s former side Juventus and fellow Italian side AC Milan), Germany’s Borussia Dortmund and Chinese Super League teams are among those to make approaches.

The article claims Morata is currently mulling over those offers, but it is Antonio Conte’s Blues who are currently the favourites to land the Spain international.

They are reportedly prepared to pay €65m to bring Morata to Stamford Bridge and increase the 26-year-old’s current €6m-a-year salary.