Spurs move for Burnley’s Andre Gray

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a summer swoop for Burnley striker Andre Gray, according to the Sunday Mirror .

The north London club are reportedly prepared to ditch Netherlands international Vincent Janssen, who has been a flop since his arrival from AZ Alkmaar last summer, and bring in Gray to replace him.

Gray moved to Turf Moor from Brentford in a £9m deal two years ago and is said to have impressed Spurs with his performances in his first season of top-flight football.

The 25-year-old has scored eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances so far this season.

But he enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer and the Clarets could be forced to cash-in if they do not want to risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Gray would be operating as understudy to Harry Kane if he did make the move to north London, but the England international has had a couple of spells out with injury this term.