Spurs players’ Twitter tributes to Ugo Ehiogu

Way more than just a coach, a father figure as well! Done so much for all of us boys. RIP Ugo. See you soon ❤️❤️❤️🌹 https://t.co/3K3c5Glfaz — Joshua Onomah (@Joshuaonomah10) April 21, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to react to the tragic death of coach Ugo Ehiogu.

Many of those who wrote tributes on Twitter were those who had been coached by the 44-year-old in his role as the club’s under-23 boss, while senior players also spoke of his presence around the club.

Here’s what the players had to say as news of Ehiogu’s passing broke following his cardiac arrest of their Hotspur Way training ground yesterday.

So sad to hear the news this morning. Blessed to have worked with and learnt off both on and off the pitch. A true Gent. RIP Ugo 😞🌹 — Luke McGee (@Lukemcgee1) April 21, 2017

You were like father figure to us all. Thank you for everything you've taught us on & off the pitch. RIP Ugo, you will be missed 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/xZPkgPSFV0 — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KyleLPeters) April 21, 2017

One of the most genuine, and caring people I've ever met.

An honour to have been taught by you, not only as a player, but as a person.

🙏🏽UE pic.twitter.com/cxnOGn8u5z — Shay (@ShayonHarrison) April 21, 2017

Lost for words. Thank you for everything Ugo🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/8aWtEdU33g — Luke Amos (@Luke_Amos1) April 21, 2017