Spurs players’ Twitter tributes to Ugo Ehiogu

Posted by - April 21, 2017 - All News

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to react to the tragic death of coach Ugo Ehiogu.

Many of those who wrote tributes on Twitter were those who had been coached by the 44-year-old in his role as the club’s under-23 boss, while senior players also spoke of his presence around the club.

Here’s what the players had to say as news of Ehiogu’s passing broke following his cardiac arrest of their Hotspur Way training ground yesterday.