Spurs set to bid £30m for Michael Keane, Eric Dier could join Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to launch a bid for Burnley defender Michael Keane this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The England international, aged 24, would cost around £30m, the article claims.

And Keane’s prospective move could be linked with Spurs star Eric Dier’s future. The same report claims that Keane’s arrival at White Hart Lane would make it more likely that Dier is sold to Manchester United.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reluctant to lose any of his star players, but Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is said to be desperate to sign Dier, aged 23, ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

United are willing to pay £40m to land the former Sporting Lisbon player and offer assurances about him being played in his preferred holding midfield role.

Keane, who was sold by United to the Clarets for £2m just two years ago, is also said to be a target for Merseyside neighbours Everton and Liverpool.