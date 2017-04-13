Spurs team news ahead of Bournemouth game (inc. Wanyama and Rose)

TEAM NEWS: @VictorWanyama (lower back) – Trained with the squad this week and is available for selection. pic.twitter.com/pgyVeKsflA — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 13, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome midfielder Victor Wanyama back for this weekend’s game against Bournemouth.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side face the Cherries at White Hart Lane in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League and have confirmed that Wanyama is available for election.

The Kenya international was forced off with a back injury during the victory over Burnley earlier this month, and and subsequently missed the victories over Swansea City and Watford.

But he is set to return this weekend after returning to training with the rest of the squad this week.

One player who remains sidelined is left-back Danny Rose. The England international is still out with his knee injury, but is set to resume outdoor training next week.

TEAM NEWS: Danny Rose (knee) – Continues to progress well with his rehab and expected to start outdoor work next week. pic.twitter.com/oYiSVmGyod — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 13, 2017

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm will continue to be assessed as swelling on his knee continues to settle.

TEAM NEWS: @Vorm_Official (knee) – Swelling is settling and continues to be assessed. pic.twitter.com/qjuL5CNNPZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 13, 2017

And young centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers is also being assessed after sustaining an injury at a USA Under-20 training camp earlier this week.