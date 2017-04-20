Spurs U23 coach and former Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu in hospital after collapsing

We can confirm that Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at our Training Centre earlier today. pic.twitter.com/uLZkb3hYHS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2017

Our Under-23’s coach received immediate treatment on site from our medical staff before being transferred to hospital by ambulance. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2017

Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family. We shall continue to provide updates when we have further information. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur Under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu is in hospital after collapsing at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground today, the club has announced.

The former Aston Villa and England defender, aged 44, received medical treatment at the training ground before being rushed to hospital by ambulance. He is suspected to have suffered a heart attack.

A Spurs statement said: “Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family. We shall continue to provide updates when we have further information.”

Ehiogu joined the north London club’s coaching staff in 2014.

He made more than 200 appearances for Villa between 1991 and 2000, before joining Middlesbrough where he spent seven years.

Ehiogu started his career at West Bromwich Albion and also played for Leeds United, Rangers and Sheffield United before his retirement in 2009.

He won four caps for England.