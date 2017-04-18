Steven Gerrard worried about Man Utd signing Antoine Griezmann

Will Antoine Griezmann be in the #PL next season?
Gerrard wants him kept as far from Manchester as you can find! 😂 pic.twitter.com/DXWw87qSkv
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 18, 2017
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has urged Atletico Madrid to keep star man Antoine Griezmann well away from Manchester.
Gerrard is worried that Manchester United, who have long been linked with the France international, might be angling to Griezmann to their squad for next season.
Griezmann is in the UK this evening for Atletico’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at Leicester City, but Gerrard doesn’t want him venturing any further north.
Speaking on BT Sport, he said: “Get him as far away from Manchester as you can find!”
Former United defender Rio Ferdinand had a slightly different take on the situation.