Thibaut Courtois injured on promotional basketball shoot

The injury that kept Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois out of today’s defeat at Manchester United was sustained during a promotion basketball shoot, according to HLN journalist Kristof Terreur .

Courtois was participating in the club-sanctioned marketing campaign last week when he suffered the injury. Presumably the material created in the shoot was due to be used either by the club’s in-house media team, by a sponsor or by the NBA.

But the decision to organise it in the build-up to the United game will be called into question in the wake of a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Courtois’ injury forced head coach Antonio Conte to pick Asmir Begovic for a first Premier League appearance of the season. His positioning was criticised after Marcus Rashford scored United’s opening goal in the seventh minute of today’s game.

The photo above is from last December and is not linked to the injury Courtois sustained last week.