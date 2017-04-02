Timothy Fosu-Mensah lined up to replace Chelsea defender

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is wanted on loan by German side Borussia Monchengladbach, according to the Sunday Mirror.
The Bundesliga outfit have had Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen on loan for the past two seasons. During that time he has established himself as a key member of the squad and made 71 first-team appearances.
But Gladbach have accepted that they will not be able to keep the 20-year-old Denmark international on their books beyond the current campaign.
They have reportedly turned their attention to United starlet Fosu-Mensah, who impressed after breaking into the first-team under Louis van Gaal last season, but has been restricted to just one Premier League appearance since Jose Mourinho took charge last summer.
The Netherlands Under-21 international, aged 19, is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2020, but could be given the opportunity to build his first-team experience elsewhere having failed to make much of a dent on Mourinho’s plans.