Timothy Fosu-Mensah lined up to replace Chelsea defender

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is wanted on loan by German side Borussia Monchengladbach, according to the Sunday Mirror .

The Bundesliga outfit have had Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen on loan for the past two seasons. During that time he has established himself as a key member of the squad and made 71 first-team appearances.

But Gladbach have accepted that they will not be able to keep the 20-year-old Denmark international on their books beyond the current campaign.

They have reportedly turned their attention to United starlet Fosu-Mensah, who impressed after breaking into the first-team under Louis van Gaal last season, but has been restricted to just one Premier League appearance since Jose Mourinho took charge last summer.

The Netherlands Under-21 international, aged 19, is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2020, but could be given the opportunity to build his first-team experience elsewhere having failed to make much of a dent on Mourinho’s plans.