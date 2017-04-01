Tweet: Chelsea man reacts to Crystal Palace defeat

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta was the first member of Antonio Conte’s squad to stick his head above the parapet on social media after today’s home defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Blues were beaten 1-2 at Stamford Bridge as they returned to action after the international break against the Eagles.

They saw their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to seven points as a result.

Writing on Twitter, Azpilicueta said it was a “moment to be stronger than ever”.