Tweet: Jesse Lingard finally reacts to his new Man Utd contract

Another step in my career, delighted to have signed a 4yr deal with @ManUtd the hard work starts again 💪🏾 more life. More blessings 🌺🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/0s6hytSDyf — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) April 9, 2017

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has finally given his response to his new contract on social media.

The four-year extension was announced by the club on Thursday. The modern way is that a post from the player’s account confirmed and reacting to the deal follows soon afterwards, but there was nothing from Lingard until after today’s win at Sunderland.

This evening he posted a selection of photos of his contract signing and him in action for United.

He wrote: “Another step in my career, delighted to have signed a 4yr deal with @ManUtd. The hard work starts again. More life. More blessings.”