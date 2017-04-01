Tweet: Man Utd defender reacts to West Brom draw

Frustrating afternoon. Time to learn and keep working. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LiLylWoua0 — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) April 1, 2017

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has taken to his Twitter account to brand today’s 0-0 draw against Manchester United as a “frustrating afternoon”.

There will be few in the United camp who disagree with that assessment.

The Red Devils were unable to find the breakthrough on their return to Premier League action after the international break and were held to a goalless draw that dents their hopes of finishing in the top four by Tony Pulis’ Baggies.

Bailly said it was “time to learn and keep working”.