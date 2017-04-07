Tweet: Man Utd star congratulates team-mate on new contract

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea posted on Twitter to congratulate team-mate Jesse Lingard on his new contract.

Lingard, aged 24, put pen to paper on a new four-year deal running until June 2021 yesterday afternoon.

When the news of Lingard’s extension broke, Spain international De Gea retweeted United’s announcement and added: “Congrats mate!”

De Gea infamously signed a new contract of his own at the start of last season in circumstances very different to those of Lingard.