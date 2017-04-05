Tweet and Photo: Man Utd man reacts to Everton draw

Disappointing draw but we will not give up 🔴 pic.twitter.com/HT0IOt2X5k — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) April 5, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera was the only player to stick his head above the parapet on Twitter after last night’s 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard, who was back in the team after serving a two-match ban, branded the result “disappointing”, but insisted the Red Devils will not give up (presumably in their race to secure a top-four finish).

It could have been much worse for Herrera and his team-mates, who needed an injury time penalty from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to salvage a point.