Tweet and Video: Dele Alli reacts to being named PFA Young Player of the Year

🗣️ @Dele_Alli: "It's a huge honour to be voted the winner again. To win it back-to-back is something I'm truly proud of." #COYS pic.twitter.com/E50iVMSPhQ
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was named PFA Young Player of the Year for a second successive season at a ceremony in London last night.
The England international was once again voted as the best young player in the Premier League by his fellow professionals.
After winning the award, Alli gave an interview in which he spoke about winning the award two years running.
And today he posted to his official Twitter account to give his reaction.
Honoured to be awarded the PFA young player of the year, couldn't of done it without my team mates. Not stopping here, onwards and upwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mq0ZDfLdF8
— Dele (@Dele_Alli) April 24, 2017