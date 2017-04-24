Tweet and Video: Dele Alli reacts to being named PFA Young Player of the Year

Posted by - April 24, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Photos, Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was named PFA Young Player of the Year for a second successive season at a ceremony in London last night.

The England international was once again voted as the best young player in the Premier League by his fellow professionals.

After winning the award, Alli gave an interview in which he spoke about winning the award two years running.

And today he posted to his official Twitter account to give his reaction.