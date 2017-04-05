Tweets: Liverpool stars look ahead to Bournemouth game

Liverpool players have been posting on their social media accounts in the build-up to this evening’s Premier League game against Bournemouth at Anfield.

The Reds host the Cherries in an 8pm kick-off this evening. For anybody who had forgotten, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum – fresh from winning the club’s player of the month award – and goalkeeper Simon Mignolet posted reminders to their Twitter accounts.

In his tweet, Mignolet predicted a tough game against Eddie Howe’s side, but said he and his team-mates are keen to keep the pressure on the teams above them.