Tweets and Photos: Arsenal and Man City players on 2-2 draw

🔙🔛🔝 2-2 home draw. Glad I could help the team with my goal ⚽ Pity we didn't get all 3 points #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/syIrTaOQhm — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) April 2, 2017

Arsenal and Manchester City’s players have been posting on their social media accounts to react to yesterday’s 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

City twice took the lead against the Gunners, but were pegged back on both occasions. That led to the points being shared and a result that probably best suited Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Here’s what some of the players involved had to say about the game, starting with members of the Arsenal team.

Shared points against #ManCity. We have to keep going and get back on winning ways against West Ham! ⚽ #AFCvMCFC #COYG pic.twitter.com/dHQVO1PCNQ — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 2, 2017

Tough Match Today, Showed Great Spirit To Come Back Twice, We'll Keep Fighting For Every Point Until The End. #BIG17 #AFC pic.twitter.com/DNqj40cll9 — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) April 2, 2017

Thank you for your support Gooners 🙏 See you on Wednesday again! #COYG @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/w7gFkGyHC9 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 2, 2017