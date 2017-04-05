Tweets and Photos: Arsenal player react to beating West Ham

No, we haven't forgotten how to win 👍🏼😉 @Arsenal #COYG #Thereslifeintheoldladyyet pic.twitter.com/vQJ4lvGRC2
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 5, 2017
Arsenal recorded a first win in four Premier League games as they beat West Ham United 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium this evening.
Attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil opened the scoring and created the Gunners’ second goal. He managed to see the funny side of the poor form, joking: “No, we haven’t forgot how to win.”
Right-back Hector Bellerin praised the team’s fight.
Big 3 points. Team showed strong fight. Thank you for the support tonight. #COYG pic.twitter.com/A7vpcFGWie
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 5, 2017
Shkodran Mustafi said the three points were “much needed” and had got the Gunners back on track.
🔙🔛🔝 3-0 win against West Ham 💪🏽🔴 Much-needed three points to finally get back on track. Good job, @arsenal! #sm20 pic.twitter.com/14m8nW7hO0
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) April 5, 2017
Fit-again Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain echoed the importance of the win.
Important 3 points 💥 #COYG pic.twitter.com/2XscbxbESF
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) April 5, 2017