Tweets and Photos: Arsenal player react to beating West Ham

Posted by - April 5, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, Photos, Premier League, West Ham

Arsenal recorded a first win in four Premier League games as they beat West Ham United 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil opened the scoring and created the Gunners’ second goal. He managed to see the funny side of the poor form, joking: “No, we haven’t forgot how to win.”

Right-back Hector Bellerin praised the team’s fight.

Shkodran Mustafi said the three points were “much needed” and had got the Gunners back on track.

Fit-again Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain echoed the importance of the win.