Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Leicester

Posted by - April 27, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, Leicester City, Photos, Premier League

Arsenal kept their recent resurgence on track with a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium last night.

A late own goal from Robert Huth decided the game in the Gunners’ favour to keep their Champions League qualification challenge alive.

The German defender deflected Nacho Monreal’s shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

After the match several Arsenal players posted on social media to react to picking up three points against the Foxes. Here’s what they had to say.