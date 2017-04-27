Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Leicester

Arsenal kept their recent resurgence on track with a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium last night.

A late own goal from Robert Huth decided the game in the Gunners’ favour to keep their Champions League qualification challenge alive.

The German defender deflected Nacho Monreal’s shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

After the match several Arsenal players posted on social media to react to picking up three points against the Foxes. Here’s what they had to say.

Feliz por la victoria pero termine con el labio hinchado 😂😢happy for the victory but ended up with a swollen lip 😂😂👍🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0y301Ztnp9 — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) April 26, 2017