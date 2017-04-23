Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Man City

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to their FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City earlier today.

The Gunners recorded a 2-1 win after extra-time against Pep Guardiola’s side and will now take on Chelsea in the final to determine who will lift the famous trophy.

Nacho Monreal and Alexis Sanchez scored the goals this afternoon.

Here’s what some of the Arsenal stars had to say about their efforts and the upcoming return trip to Wembley.