Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Man City

WHAT A BIG WINNN!! Proud moment to score for Arsenal at Wembley #COYG #FACup pic.twitter.com/UtAILeW4tN — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) April 23, 2017

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to their FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City earlier today.

The Gunners recorded a 2-1 win after extra-time against Pep Guardiola’s side and will now take on Chelsea in the final to determine who will lift the famous trophy.

Nacho Monreal and Alexis Sanchez scored the goals this afternoon.

Here’s what some of the Arsenal stars had to say about their efforts and the upcoming return trip to Wembley.

That FINAL feeling!! What a performance from the boys… see you soon @wembleystadium! pic.twitter.com/oxrCpjLXhM — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) April 23, 2017

Get in!!!! Gooners out in force today 💪🏽 Great win! #COYG 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uptb9bNILQ — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) April 23, 2017

That feeling when you play at Wembley in May again … 😜 #YaGunnersYa #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/u3AoxTC5gp — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 23, 2017