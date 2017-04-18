Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to winning at Middlesbrough

Feliz por la entrega del equipo y por la victoria este triunfo es para los Gunners 💪🏽happy for the effort of the team, this victory is for the gunner's family #gunners … great moment giving this gift to this little boy #happyeaster la felicidad de un niño me hace feliz ❤️ #making a kid happy makes me happy too ❤️ A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Apr 17, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

Arsenal got back to winning ways at the Riverside Stadium last night as they recorded a 1-2 win over Middlesbrough.

Manager Arsene Wenger made six changes and switch to a three-man defence after last week’s defeat at Crystal Palace. Despite some nervy moment, the shake-up ultimately had the desired effect and the Gunners secured all three points.

Star men Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil scored the goals either side of Alvaro Negredo’s equaliser.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about the game.

Good to get back to winning ways on the road. Too see so many fans make the trip up on a Monday night means a lot! Safe journey home #COYG 🙌 — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) April 17, 2017