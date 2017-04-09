Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Bournemouth

Yeeeeesssss….⚽️ #BOUCHE #PL @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/eVa3W5113r
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) April 8, 2017
After seeing their lead at the top of the Premier League table slashed to four points, Chelsea reinstated their seven-point advantage by beating Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium yesterday evening.
An Adam Smith own goal and Eden Hazard’s composed finished after rounding keeper Artur Boruc gave the Blues a two-goal lead. Josh King halved the deficit, before Marcos Alonso’s left-footed free-kick found the top corner with his free-kick.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say after the game.
Yet another victory: it was well worth the effort. Keep focused!
Une nouvelle victoire, le travail porte toujours ses fruits. @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/Ec4LDsGLc6
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) April 8, 2017
Big 3 points! #CFC pic.twitter.com/USbmg2gkrm
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) April 8, 2017
Great win to finish the week! Enjoy the weekend @ChelseaFC family 😀 #cfc pic.twitter.com/kzyBbP9uut
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 8, 2017
Otra final más superada. A por las siete siguientes! / We have won one more final today. Let’s fight for the next 7! Come on @ChelseaFC 💪🏻🔵 pic.twitter.com/o8uw8lJdJw
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) April 8, 2017