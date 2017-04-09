Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Bournemouth

After seeing their lead at the top of the Premier League table slashed to four points, Chelsea reinstated their seven-point advantage by beating Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium yesterday evening.

An Adam Smith own goal and Eden Hazard’s composed finished after rounding keeper Artur Boruc gave the Blues a two-goal lead. Josh King halved the deficit, before Marcos Alonso’s left-footed free-kick found the top corner with his free-kick.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say after the game.

Yet another victory: it was well worth the effort. Keep focused!

Une nouvelle victoire, le travail porte toujours ses fruits. @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/Ec4LDsGLc6 — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) April 8, 2017

Good win today! #cfc 💙 A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Apr 8, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Great win to finish the week! Enjoy the weekend @ChelseaFC family 😀 #cfc pic.twitter.com/kzyBbP9uut — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 8, 2017