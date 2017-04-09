Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Bournemouth

Posted by - April 9, 2017 - All News, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Photos, Premier League

After seeing their lead at the top of the Premier League table slashed to four points, Chelsea reinstated their seven-point advantage by beating Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium yesterday evening.

An Adam Smith own goal and Eden Hazard’s composed finished after rounding keeper Artur Boruc gave the Blues a two-goal lead. Josh King halved the deficit, before Marcos Alonso’s left-footed free-kick found the top corner with his free-kick.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say after the game.

Good win today! #cfc 💙

A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on