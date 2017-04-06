Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Man City

Chelsea got one hand on the title last night as they recorded a 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues secured three points against Pep Guardiola’s side to ensure their seven-point lead at the top of the table did not get any smaller.

After the match, a couple of Antonio Conte’s players posted on Twitter to give their reaction to the game.

Left wing-back Marcos Alonso said it had been a great night, while defender Cesar Azpilicueta described it as “another step”.