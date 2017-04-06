Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Man City

Great night at Stamford Bridge! 3 massive points against a tough opponent…🔵🔝 #CHEMCI #PL @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/q0pkmERphh
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) April 5, 2017
Chelsea got one hand on the title last night as they recorded a 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues secured three points against Pep Guardiola’s side to ensure their seven-point lead at the top of the table did not get any smaller.
After the match, a couple of Antonio Conte’s players posted on Twitter to give their reaction to the game.
Left wing-back Marcos Alonso said it had been a great night, while defender Cesar Azpilicueta described it as “another step”.
Another step! Amazing atmosphere tonight! ✔ Otro paso más! Qué ambientazo está noche! 👏🏻 @ChelseaFC 💙#KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/jBHCXD3iow
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 5, 2017