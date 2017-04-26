Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Southampton

Chelsea took another step towards the Premier League title with a 4-1 win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Goals from Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill and Diego Costa (two) secured all three points for Antonio Conte’s side and put the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur, who face Crystal Palace tomorrow evening.

Defender Cesar Azpilicueta revealed that his friendship with former team-mate Oriel Romeu had been put to the test when the midfielder scored his side’s equaliser.

Here’s what some of the Blues’ other players had to say about their victory over the Saints.

Important 3 points yesterday! #cfc 💙

