Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Southampton

Football gives you great friends! But when you scored I didn't love you that much…😉 Grandes amigos da el ⚽️! Pero cuando marcaste… jeje pic.twitter.com/lVw0P7mdpm — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 25, 2017

Chelsea took another step towards the Premier League title with a 4-1 win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Goals from Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill and Diego Costa (two) secured all three points for Antonio Conte’s side and put the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur, who face Crystal Palace tomorrow evening.

Defender Cesar Azpilicueta revealed that his friendship with former team-mate Oriel Romeu had been put to the test when the midfielder scored his side’s equaliser.

Here’s what some of the Blues’ other players had to say about their victory over the Saints.

Ngolo Messi tonight almost got assist of the year 😭 great game from the lads, and 3 important points 🙏 have a good night yall ❤ #CFC — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) April 25, 2017