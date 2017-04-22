Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Spurs

Chelsea recorded a 4-2 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in today’s FA Cup semi-final.

The Blues booked their place in the final thanks to goals from Brazilian midfielder Willian (two), Eden Hazard, who came on as a substitute after being unexpectedly benched, and Nemanja Matic.

After the final whistle, many of Antonio Conte’s players took to social media to give their reaction to the victory and their progression to next month’s final.

Here’s what they had to say.