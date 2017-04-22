Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Spurs

Chelsea recorded a 4-2 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in today’s FA Cup semi-final.

The Blues booked their place in the final thanks to goals from Brazilian midfielder Willian (two), Eden Hazard, who came on as a substitute after being unexpectedly benched, and Nemanja Matic.

After the final whistle, many of Antonio Conte’s players took to social media to give their reaction to the victory and their progression to next month’s final.

Here’s what they had to say.

So proud of my teammates reaching the Cup final! @ChelseaFC fans deserve it, thank you so much for your support. pic.twitter.com/9oNFiu6558 — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) April 22, 2017

Wow what a game and what a win! Chelsea fans are the best in the world thank you for your support 💙 #CFC pic.twitter.com/rhRTG5BumJ — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) April 22, 2017

What a difficult game and what a result! Up to the final now🙌🏽 thanks for the fantastic suport⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZSPsjZ7n3X — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) April 22, 2017

Final !! 💪 happy to help the team today, happy for us but mostly for the fans who were fantastic again 🔵❤ Tough game but we made it !!! pic.twitter.com/W2g0qZlVBc — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) April 22, 2017