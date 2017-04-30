Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to their win at Everton

Seguimos buscando el objetivo. Hoy 3️⃣ puntos muy importantes / Kepping on fighting. 3️⃣important points gained. Come on @ChelseaFC !! 💪🏻⚽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/tTH2MgsTlF — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) April 30, 2017

Chelsea moved another step closer to the Premier League title today as they recorded a 0-3 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Goals from Pedro, Gary Cahill and Willian gave the Blues the three points to keep them four points clear with four games to play.

But with this afternoon’s game having been their toughest remaining fixture on paper, the players were understandably jubilant when they post on social media in the wake of the final whistle.

Here’s what they had to say.

This is the way 👉🏻 Huge win today against a strong opponent! #cfc 💙 A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Apr 30, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Nothing better than an another victory with the guys for @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/kwLyIawUGK — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) April 30, 2017

Let's keep it up! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/S1RqKrDPnu — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 30, 2017