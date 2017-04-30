Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to their win at Everton

Seguimos buscando el objetivo. Hoy 3️⃣ puntos muy importantes / Kepping on fighting. 3️⃣important points gained. Come on @ChelseaFC !! 💪🏻⚽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/tTH2MgsTlF
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) April 30, 2017
Chelsea moved another step closer to the Premier League title today as they recorded a 0-3 win over Everton at Goodison Park.
Goals from Pedro, Gary Cahill and Willian gave the Blues the three points to keep them four points clear with four games to play.
But with this afternoon’s game having been their toughest remaining fixture on paper, the players were understandably jubilant when they post on social media in the wake of the final whistle.
Here’s what they had to say.
Nothing better than an another victory with the guys for @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/kwLyIawUGK
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) April 30, 2017
Massive win today! Getting closer to the end now! C'mon the Blues! 👏🏼🔝💪🏼💙 #EVECHE #PL @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/IiddC6CYP7
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) April 30, 2017
Another big leap 🔵 C'mon @Chelseafc 💪🏻 Otro pequeño gran paso 💙Vamos #ChelseaFC #KTBFFH #CFC pic.twitter.com/2YTBf2x691
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 30, 2017
Let's keep it up! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/S1RqKrDPnu
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 30, 2017
Massive result today at Everton! Fans were incredible once again! #KTBFFH #CFC pic.twitter.com/oO1ZyajBno
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) April 30, 2017
Great result, lets keep on going💪🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DiZcbtkTHF
— Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) April 30, 2017