Tweets and Photos: Frustrated Liverpool players react to Bournemouth draw

Not the result we wanted in the end but important to now stay positive and focus for Saturday💪🏾 We go again 🔴 #YNWA #LFC #DO27 pic.twitter.com/KWzf7sVlLn — Divock Origi #27 (@DivockOrigi) April 6, 2017

Liverpool’s players were left frustrated after being held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth last night.

Cherries striker Josh King’s 87th minute equaliser earned a point for the visitors at Anfield.

Divock Origi, who had earlier given the Reds a 2-1 lead, acknowledged on Twitter that the draw was not the result he and his team-mates had wanted.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet continued the theme by stating his frustration.

Frustrated with the result! But we have to recover quickly with a game in 3 days time! #LFC pic.twitter.com/Yxzuysq8Su — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) April 5, 2017

But both players quickly turned their attention to Saturday’s game against Stoke City.