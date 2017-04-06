Tweets and Photos: Frustrated Liverpool players react to Bournemouth draw

Posted by - April 6, 2017 - All News, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Photos, Premier League

Liverpool’s players were left frustrated after being held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth last night.

Cherries striker Josh King’s 87th minute equaliser earned a point for the visitors at Anfield.

Divock Origi, who had earlier given the Reds a 2-1 lead, acknowledged on Twitter that the draw was not the result he and his team-mates had wanted.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet continued the theme by stating his frustration.

But both players quickly turned their attention to Saturday’s game against Stoke City.