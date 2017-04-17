Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating West Brom

Posted by - April 17, 2017 - All News, Liverpool, Photos, Premier League, West Brom

Liverpool secured a narrow 0-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Easter Sunday to rise up to third in the Premier League table.

The Reds were clearly delighted with their efforts, as the dressing room photo shared on Twitter by left-back Alberto Moreno shows.

Several of his team-mates also posted to their social media accounts to react to having picked up all three points at the Hawthorns.

Here’s what Liverpool’s players had to say about the game.

@leivalucas @phil.coutinho Aê Yuri cê Acredita ‍♂️ #bigwin #lads ‍♂️

A post shared by ROBERTOFIRMINO (@roberto_firmino) on

3️⃣points ☑️

A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on