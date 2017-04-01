Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to derby win over Everton

Liverpool’s players have been celebrating their Merseyside derby victory via their social media accounts.
The Reds recorded a 3-1 win over Everton in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League to earn the local bragging rights and bolster their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.
Philippe Coutinho rediscovered his best form to score one of the goals and pull the strings. He praised God when he posted on Instagram after the final whistle.
Sadio Mane posted a positive message despite having limped off with an ankle injury after earlier opening the scoring
Great win and performance !!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/2sx4IJukBu
— Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) April 1, 2017
Another derby victory 3 important points! Great atmosphere as always Proud to be a #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/D5TkvswSDJ
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) April 1, 2017
LIVERPOOL IS RED AND STAYS RED! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/oqSYQPnz4i
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 1, 2017
YES! 3-1 home win against Everton! Our 2nd derby win this season ⚽ Great performance by the team #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/31Ls41VdyX
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) April 1, 2017
Amazing feeling making my derby debut, great win aswell! pic.twitter.com/4fP34nNjpG
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) April 1, 2017