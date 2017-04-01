Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to derby win over Everton

Glória DEUS

Liverpool’s players have been celebrating their Merseyside derby victory via their social media accounts.

The Reds recorded a 3-1 win over Everton in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League to earn the local bragging rights and bolster their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Philippe Coutinho rediscovered his best form to score one of the goals and pull the strings. He praised God when he posted on Instagram after the final whistle.

Sadio Mane posted a positive message despite having limped off with an ankle injury after earlier opening the scoring

We're Liverpool

Great win today, so proud for the team !! Liverpool city keeps RED ⚽️

