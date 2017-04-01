Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to derby win over Everton

Glória DEUS A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

Liverpool’s players have been celebrating their Merseyside derby victory via their social media accounts.

The Reds recorded a 3-1 win over Everton in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League to earn the local bragging rights and bolster their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Philippe Coutinho rediscovered his best form to score one of the goals and pull the strings. He praised God when he posted on Instagram after the final whistle.

Sadio Mane posted a positive message despite having limped off with an ankle injury after earlier opening the scoring

A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

We're Liverpool A post shared by RobertoFirmino (@roberto_firmino) on Apr 1, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Great win today, so proud for the team !! Liverpool city keeps RED ⚽️ A post shared by Lucas Leiva (@leivalucas) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Another derby victory 3 important points! Great atmosphere as always Proud to be a #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/D5TkvswSDJ — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) April 1, 2017

YES! 3-1 home win against Everton! Our 2nd derby win this season ⚽ Great performance by the team #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/31Ls41VdyX — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) April 1, 2017