Tweets and Photos: Liverpool stars react to comeback win at Stoke

Glória DEUS ✅🙏🏽 A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Liverpool came from behind to record a 1-2 win at Stoke City yesterday afternoon.

It was Brazilian duo Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, who had both been ruled unable to start the game after late fitness tests, who came off the bench to settle the game with a goal apiece.

Jon Walters had given the Potters a first-half lead, but Coutinho and Firmino was both introduced as half-time substitutes and swung the game in Liverpool’s favour.

Here’s what their players had to say about the match.

⚽️ 💨💨 A post shared by Roberto🔥Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Comeback kings 👑 we kept on believing 💪🏾🔴 hard fought 3 points in the bag 🔝 #LFC #YNWA #DO27 pic.twitter.com/XvtsNzEDgg — Divock Origi #27 (@DivockOrigi) April 8, 2017

3 points was the only thing that mattered today! Great feeling. #YNWA 🔴⚽ pic.twitter.com/LX9FCEBI8g — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) April 8, 2017