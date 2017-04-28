Tweets and Photos: Man City and Man Utd players react to 1-1 draw

The result is quite frankly disappointing but I remain hopeful that these performances will lead us to great things in the future. #ManCity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) April 27, 2017

Thank you to our fans for the amazing support and loyalty. Let's push forward together. 👊 #ManCity #NeverGiveUp — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) April 27, 2017

Manchester City and Manchester United’s players have been posting to their social media accounts after sharing the spoils in last night’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw. Judging by the post-match tweets, it was City’s stars – playing at home, dominating possession and facing 10 men in the closing minutes – who were most frustrated by the result.

But the point keeps both teams in the running for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Feliz em poder fazer o que mais gosto 🙏⚽️ #eeeegabrielhein #impedidonovamente A post shared by Gabriel Jesus (@dejesusoficial) on Apr 27, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

One point to keep in the race 🔴 pic.twitter.com/pZQT38M53Q — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) April 27, 2017

Great effort from the whole team. Now we just have to focus on the next game. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/MpgRKsutT4 — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) April 27, 2017