Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Burnley

Good win today and a solid performance from the team. Time to get ready for Thursday ⚽️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/aTVXrUyLVE — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) April 23, 2017

Manchester United kept their hopes of a top-four finish on track with victory over Burnley at Turf Moor today.

United’s 0-2 away win means that victory over Manchester City in Thursday’s derby clash will move them into the Champions League qualification places at their neighbours’ expense.

Goals from Anthony Martial and captain Wayne Rooney – both enjoying rare starts – secured all three points for the Red Devils.

Here’s what the goalscorers and some of the other players had to say about their efforts.

Good game from the team today ! Happy to score ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qTLX8xcZQk — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) April 23, 2017

Good job team. This victory is for @Ibra_official and Marcos Rojo. Stay strong guys! pic.twitter.com/gnQPjPWnBp — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) April 23, 2017

Excellent team performance, bring on Thursday… pic.twitter.com/f9bzR2tYxp — Ashley Young (@youngy18) April 23, 2017