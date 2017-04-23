Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Burnley

Good win today and a solid performance from the team. Time to get ready for Thursday ⚽️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/aTVXrUyLVE
— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) April 23, 2017
Manchester United kept their hopes of a top-four finish on track with victory over Burnley at Turf Moor today.
United’s 0-2 away win means that victory over Manchester City in Thursday’s derby clash will move them into the Champions League qualification places at their neighbours’ expense.
Goals from Anthony Martial and captain Wayne Rooney – both enjoying rare starts – secured all three points for the Red Devils.
Here’s what the goalscorers and some of the other players had to say about their efforts.
Good game from the team today ! Happy to score ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qTLX8xcZQk
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) April 23, 2017
Good win today ! ⚽️ #mufc @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/dWLra4lxBy
— Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) April 23, 2017
3 points, clean sheet ⚽️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DYJpgyYWZf
— Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) April 23, 2017
Good team work #MUFC pic.twitter.com/qn8GypD8fH
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) April 23, 2017
Good job team. This victory is for @Ibra_official and Marcos Rojo. Stay strong guys! pic.twitter.com/gnQPjPWnBp
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) April 23, 2017
Well done lads! #mufc pic.twitter.com/MO9Ay0r2RZ
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) April 23, 2017
Solid Performance Now Concentrate On The Next Game @ManUtd @adidasUK #mufc pic.twitter.com/Fg1qlLRDYD
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) April 23, 2017
Glad for the win keep it up team!! @ManUtd #MUFC #neverfollow pic.twitter.com/ALCwHgDz6u
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) April 23, 2017
Excellent team performance, bring on Thursday… pic.twitter.com/f9bzR2tYxp
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) April 23, 2017
Yess!!! Well done boys and specially happy for Anthony and Wazza pic.twitter.com/DIQYgG5dyb
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) April 23, 2017