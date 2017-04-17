Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Chelsea

Manchester United players took to their social media accounts to celebrate their impressive 2-0 win over league leaders Chelsea at Old Trafford yesterday.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and man of the match Ander Herrera gave United all three points on Easter Sunday. Their players were clearly delighted with a result that dented the Blues’ title challenge and kept their own slim hopes of a top four finish on track.

Here’s what the United stars had to say after the match.

Massive win and delighted to score another goal pic.twitter.com/a5QwKcaOnc — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 16, 2017

An honour to captain @ManUtd today in what was such a big game. The team were brilliant, huge performances all over the pitch pic.twitter.com/r4syOq4nqJ — Ashley Young (@youngy18) April 16, 2017

After 1 year of the earthquake in Ecuador, I want to dedicate today's result to the people of my country @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/xBJFL8bzKu — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) April 16, 2017

The boys to a man were fantastic today. OT was bouncing. Thank you. Happy Easter pic.twitter.com/cZTOYI1U6p — Michael Carrick (@carras16) April 16, 2017

With days like today anything is possible! What a great crowd in Old Trafford! Let's go United! pic.twitter.com/mZ8k0SafFo — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) April 16, 2017

I love to win at Old Trafford Cómo me gusta ganar en Old Trafford… #mufc pic.twitter.com/mLOlY04zWP — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) April 16, 2017