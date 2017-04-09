Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Sunderland

April 9, 2017

Manchester United’s players have been posting on their social media accounts in the wake of today’s 0-3 win at Sunderland.

The Red Devils moved back up to fifth in the Premier League after securing three points against their former manager David Moyes and his Black Cats side.

Goalscorer Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who scored the second of United’s three goals, was among those to take to Twitter after the final whistle to celebrate the win.

Here’s what some of his team-mates had to say…