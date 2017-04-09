Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Sunderland

Manchester United’s players have been posting on their social media accounts in the wake of today’s 0-3 win at Sunderland.

The Red Devils moved back up to fifth in the Premier League after securing three points against their former manager David Moyes and his Black Cats side.

Goalscorer Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who scored the second of United’s three goals, was among those to take to Twitter after the final whistle to celebrate the win.

Here’s what some of his team-mates had to say…

3 points to keep fighting pic.twitter.com/8do5tsI9Zh — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) April 9, 2017

Important 3 points – great team effort & very proud to be captain today #MUFC pic.twitter.com/g13PJ2nooC — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) April 9, 2017

3 points important game on Thursday now. Thanks to the fans for your support today pic.twitter.com/K0aH3Yf6ve — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) April 9, 2017

3 points 3 goals.

Well played lads

Loved the old skool songs from the top tier today. Giving it the full treatment pic.twitter.com/xs7Grybybd — Michael Carrick (@carras16) April 9, 2017