Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to reaching Europa League semi-finals

Everyone pushed to their limits @ManUtd pleased to progress to the next round pic.twitter.com/nga3SFE32m — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 20, 2017

Manchester United are through to the Europa League semi-finals after an extra-time win in last night’s quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht at Old Trafford.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave United the lead within the first 10 minutes, but their Belgian opponents struck back to level the score on the night and on aggregate before half-time.

It took a moment of magic from youngster Marcus Rashford to settle the match. The 19-year-old turned smartly in the box before slotting his finish into the net.

Here’s what he and his team-mates had to say about the game.

What drama tonight! We're one step closer to the #UEL final! So happy we won, so happy I scored & what a goal from @MarcusRashford #mufc pic.twitter.com/s1yP1sz8de — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) April 20, 2017

One step closer fight until the end #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/jjgWyScJOr — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) April 20, 2017

Never In Doubt https://t.co/V7eGKGn0Kr — Ashley Young (@youngy18) April 20, 2017

It wasn't easy… but we made it to the semifinals! Ça n'a pas été facile… mais on est arrivés en demi-finale! pic.twitter.com/LzmjJNOCwN — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) April 20, 2017