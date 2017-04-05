Tweets and Photos: Spurs players celebrate dramatic late win over Swansea

We will keep on fighting and pushing, another great win ⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/5ZiFGpHfo3 — Dele (@Dele_Alli) April 5, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur appeared to be heading towards defeat and watching their slim hopes of winning the title disappear at Swansea this evening.

But, despite trailing 1-0 in the 88th minute, Spurs somehow managed to record a remarkable 1-3 win in south Wales.

Dele Alli started the comeback, with injury time goals from Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen securing the victory and ensuring the north London side stayed within seven points of league leaders Chelsea.

Here’s what the players had to say about their efforts.