Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Arsenal

Love a north London derby! Great to win the last derby at the Lane and score the last goal. Atmosphere was immense! 👏👌 pic.twitter.com/CYq3GUZsBd — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 30, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Arsenal this afternoon to claim the bragging rights in the final north London derby to be played at White Hart Lane and keep their title challenge alive.

Dele Alli’s 55th-minute opener, followed by a Harry Kane penalty three minutes later, gave Spurs a 2-0 victory over the Gunners.

After the final whistle, the goalscorers and some of their team-mates took to social media to celebrate their derby victory with the fans and give their reactions to the game.

Atmosphere was amazing, thank you to all the fans.. north London is ours!! 💪🏽⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/PzGiteilBD — Dele (@Dele_Alli) April 30, 2017

What an atmosphere today in the last NLD at the Lane. Fans were brilliant👏🏼! Big win #COYS pic.twitter.com/3aIX1PTaGT — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) April 30, 2017

Great Team performance and a big thank you to the fans for the brilliant support #COYS #NorthLondonDerby 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/dc8EiWN7ym — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) April 30, 2017

Last NLD at the Lane – the fans kept us going today! 👏👏 #COYS #3points pic.twitter.com/bccrBJ2Uvf — Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) April 30, 2017

Great feeling to win the NLD 👍🏻 Proud to have made 200 appearances for @SpursOfficial. #COYS #200 pic.twitter.com/V1FtncCv1U — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) April 30, 2017