Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Arsenal this afternoon to claim the bragging rights in the final north London derby to be played at White Hart Lane and keep their title challenge alive.

Dele Alli’s 55th-minute opener, followed by a Harry Kane penalty three minutes later, gave Spurs a 2-0 victory over the Gunners.

After the final whistle, the goalscorers and some of their team-mates took to social media to celebrate their derby victory with the fans and give their reactions to the game.