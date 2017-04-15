Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Bournemouth

Solid win again! Happy to reach 20 goals for the 3rd season, hopefully more to come! #COYS #premierleague #THFC pic.twitter.com/wIuEHMrua9 — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 15, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 4-0 win over Bournemouth at White Hart Lane in today’s lunchtime kick-off to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to four points.

Goals from Mousa Dembele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane and Vincent Janssen gave Mauricio Pochettino’s side all three points. For Kane, it was his 20th league goal of the season on his first start since suffering an ankle injury last month.

After the final whistle, he and several other Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Fantastic win ,3 points,felt great to be back on the pitch again #COYS 💪🏽 — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) April 15, 2017

What a feeling! So happy with this goal and the result. #COYS 😀👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/xIO2tOK95f — Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) April 15, 2017