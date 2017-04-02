Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to seven points by beating Burnley yesterday afternoon.

Spurs won 0-2 at Turf Moor to capitalise on the Blues losing at home to Crystal Palace.

Eric Dier and Heung-min Son scored the goals. Dier referenced his relief at scoring his first goal of the season in a post-match tweet.

He was also one of several players whose thoughts were with young team-mate Harry Winks, who was stretchered off with an ankle injury.