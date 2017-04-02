Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Burnley

Finally 😂⚽️ Important 3 points and great away support 👌🏻Wishing @HarryWinks all the best and @ErikLamela with his operation and recovery 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ri64NRIiSf
Tottenham Hotspur closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to seven points by beating Burnley yesterday afternoon.
Spurs won 0-2 at Turf Moor to capitalise on the Blues losing at home to Crystal Palace.
Eric Dier and Heung-min Son scored the goals. Dier referenced his relief at scoring his first goal of the season in a post-match tweet.
He was also one of several players whose thoughts were with young team-mate Harry Winks, who was stretchered off with an ankle injury.
