Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Crystal Palace

April 27, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur kept their slim title hopes alive with a 0-1 away win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last night.

Christian Eriksen’s long-range strike ensured Spurs got the three points needed to close the gap to leaders Chelsea back to four points. The Blues had opened a seven-point lead after beating Southampton on Tuesday evening.

After last night’s victory against the Eagles, several Spurs players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.