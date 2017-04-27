Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur kept their slim title hopes alive with a 0-1 away win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last night.

Christian Eriksen’s long-range strike ensured Spurs got the three points needed to close the gap to leaders Chelsea back to four points. The Blues had opened a seven-point lead after beating Southampton on Tuesday evening.

After last night’s victory against the Eagles, several Spurs players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

An important 3⃣points last night! Great strike by @ChrisEriksen8 to help us keep the pressure on at the 🔝Focus now on the Derby! #COYS pic.twitter.com/UWVQIgdkrh — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) April 27, 2017

Good 3 points! What a goal by this man @ChrisEriksen8 💥 pic.twitter.com/eJ1652ByeZ — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) April 26, 2017

Tough game tonight but the team showed great character to get 3points! #COYS pic.twitter.com/zCThdzxMrb — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) April 26, 2017

Sometimes you just have to find a way to win! Big moment from the magician @ChrisEriksen8 ! #COYS #CRYTOT pic.twitter.com/TFh77k4OB6 — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 26, 2017