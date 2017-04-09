Tweets and Photos: Spurs players on their win over Watford

⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/kF10mi2iKU
— Dele (@Dele_Alli) April 8, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Watford in yesterday’s Premier League fixture.
Goals from Dele Alli, Eric Dier and a Heung-min Son brace gave Spurs the victory and three points to briefly cut table-topping Chelsea’s lead to four points. The Blues reinstated the seven-point gap later in the day.
Here is what the Spurs players had to say about their efforts against the Hornets when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
It's been a good week ⚽️☀️️ pic.twitter.com/aC42o7ENEp
— Eric Dier (@ericdier) April 8, 2017
Great team performance! +3 #COYS pic.twitter.com/VQdpjPAEJK
— Vincent Janssen (@vincentjanssen) April 8, 2017
Fantastic win by the team #COYS pic.twitter.com/DBaOYOp3rg
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) April 8, 2017
A good win to end a very good week #COYS pic.twitter.com/QWVRCHqP2Y
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) April 8, 2017
Great feeling to be back out on the pitch! Fantastic team performance again! #coys #premierleague pic.twitter.com/t0PGomd1Di
— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 8, 2017
#COYS pic.twitter.com/zmrloKj3wt
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) April 8, 2017