Tweets and Photos: Spurs players on their win over Watford

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Watford in yesterday’s Premier League fixture.

Goals from Dele Alli, Eric Dier and a Heung-min Son brace gave Spurs the victory and three points to briefly cut table-topping Chelsea’s lead to four points. The Blues reinstated the seven-point gap later in the day.

Here is what the Spurs players had to say about their efforts against the Hornets when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

It's been a good week ⚽️☀️️ pic.twitter.com/aC42o7ENEp — Eric Dier (@ericdier) April 8, 2017

A good win to end a very good week #COYS pic.twitter.com/QWVRCHqP2Y — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) April 8, 2017