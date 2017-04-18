Video: Alexis Sanchez gives his shirt to a young fan at Middlesbrough

This young Gunner will probably never forget the late Easter present he's just been given…
Class from you, @Alexis_Sanchez 👏 pic.twitter.com/0VWhluIUVS
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 17, 2017
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez gave his jersey to a young Arsenal fan in the away end at last night’s win over Middlesbrough.
Having opened the scoring and won man of the match for his display at the Riverside Stadium, the Chile international set about giving a late Easter present to a child in the crowd. The boy in question was clearly delighted.
All a far cry from the boos at Selhurst Park after last week’s defeat to Crystal Palace.