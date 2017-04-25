Video: Ander Herrera claims he fell in love with Man Utd before signing for them

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says he fell in love with the club before he signed for them.
The fan favourite says he was already under the Red Devils’ spell before his 2014 arrival. He says he fell for United when he came to Old Trafford as an opposition player with Athletic Bilbao for a Europa League game.
He said: “I played against United almost three years before coming, maybe two years and a half, and I will never forget that day. It was in Europa League with Athletic Bilbao and we had to play against United.
“Of course, we were all so happy, we were coming to the biggest stadium in England, to the most historic stadium in front of the fans that have seen the best football, a lot of titles, a lot of great players.
“I remember before playing and we were doing the warming up and I saw the rest of the stadium and I thought, I didn’t say to anyone because I was playing for Athletic and I was so happy to play there, but I said it must be good to play in front of these fans every weekend.”
And Herrera says he knew he would join the club one day after putting in an impressive performance in that game.
He added: “I played a fantastic game, maybe one of the best in my career. We beat United 3-2 at Old Trafford, played a fantastic game. But that day, I didn’t say it to anyone, I told you, but I realised one day maybe that was going to happen, I was going to put the red shirt on and enjoy Old Trafford.”