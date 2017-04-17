Video: Ander Herrera still can’t bring himself to let Eden Hazard go after final whistle

Great scenes at the full-time whistle! pic.twitter.com/5DTxsZMHLR
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 16, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has Chelsea’s Eden Hazard in his pocket during yesterday’s Premier League game.
The Spaniard was tasked with doing a man-marking job on the Blues star – and he completed it with aplomb.
His efforts, in addition to him scoring the second goal in a 2-0 win, saw him pick up the man of the match award.
The video above shows that, even after the final whistle had been blown, Herrera still couldn’t tear himself away from Hazard!