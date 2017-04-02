Video: Andros Townsend’s dad shares fan footage of Crystal Palace’s celebrations at Chelsea

What an atmosphere #CPFC pic.twitter.com/JZvFvQDXiU
— Troy Townsend (@Towno10) April 1, 2017
Crystal Palace fans enjoyed a fantastic day out at Stamford Bridge yesterday as they watched their side record a 1-2 win over Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Among those in the away end was Troy Townsend, dad of Eagles winger Andros, who recorded the scenes after the final whistle.
He posted a video to his Twitter account showing the Palace fans and players celebrating their shock victory against the champions elect. In an accompanying tweet, he praised the atmosphere.