Video: Andros Townsend’s dad shares fan footage of Crystal Palace’s celebrations at Chelsea

April 2, 2017

Crystal Palace fans enjoyed a fantastic day out at Stamford Bridge yesterday as they watched their side record a 1-2 win over Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Among those in the away end was Troy Townsend, dad of Eagles winger Andros, who recorded the scenes after the final whistle.

He posted a video to his Twitter account showing the Palace fans and players celebrating their shock victory against the champions elect. In an accompanying tweet, he praised the atmosphere.