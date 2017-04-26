Video: Antonio Conte praises ‘beautiful’ Diego Costa goal

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte praised striker Diego Costa for the “beautiful” goal he scored among his brace against Southampton in last night’s Premier League game.
The Spain international’s two goals ultimately proved to be decisive in a 4-2 victory for the Blues at Stamford Bridge.
The win and three points moved Conte’s side closer to securing the title. In his post-match press conference, the Italian boss was full of praise for his centre forward, who was benched for the FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
