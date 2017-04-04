Video: Antonio Conte previews Chelsea vs Man City

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte faced reporters earlier today for his post-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
Speaking on the one year anniversary of the announcement that he would become the Blues’ boss, Conte said nobody expected his side to be topping the table at this stage of the season.
In team news, the Italian said he does not yet know whether Victor Moses, who missed last weekend’s defeat to Crystal Palace, will be fit to face City.
Click play to watch the press conference in full.