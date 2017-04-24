Video: Antonio Conte previews Chelsea vs Southampton

There is no time for Chelsea to revel in their FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday.
The Blues are back into action against Southampton in the Premier League tomorrow evening as they seek to close in on the title.
Head coach Antonio Conte held a pre-match press conference at the club’s Cobham training ground earlier today.
He responded to midfielder N’Golo Kante being named PFA Player of the Year and discussed Eden Hazard and Diego Costa’s reaction to being dropped for the Spurs game.
Click play to watch the press conference in full.