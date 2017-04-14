Video: Antonio Conte previews Man Utd vs Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Manchester United.
The table-topping Blues travel to Old Trafford on Easter Sunday to face former manager Jose Mourinho.
Conte refused to choose between his players N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard to say who he thought should be crowned PFA Player of the Year.
The Italian boss also lavished praise on another nominee, United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who he claims is in the form of his career.
Click play to watch the press conference in full.